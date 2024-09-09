Give Your Charcuterie Board A Bougie Twist With An Underrated Addition

Charcuterie boards can be as casual or as fancy as you see fit. If you're just getting together with pals to play a game and have a few beers, a store-bought sampler platter will satiate you. For a cocktail party, you probably want something bespoke, with gourmet cheeses and specialty cured meats. But what if people are likely to be truly, deeply hungry at this shindig? You're going to need something a bit more substantial — and that's where steak comes in. Steak is rich, unctuous, and surprisingly versatile. It's also an easy way to level up your spread without investing in three stinky cheeses you've never heard of, or cured meats from faraway lands with the price tag to prove it.

Adding steak to a well-designed charcuterie board adds delectable textural contrast and enhances the visual appeal of your board. And, if you choose the right cuts prepared the right way, it can be as economical as you need it to be and still seem umlaut-level bougie (that's über-bougie, for the uninitiated).