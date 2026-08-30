The Once-Discontinued '90s Candy That's Back On Shelves Today
Ah, the 1990s. For those who grew up during this Lisa Frank-colorful period, there's a lot of fondness for some of the interesting and unusual food products available then that no longer exist today. From savory snacks like Doritos 3D (a small, puffed-up version of the popular triangular corn chip that were later brought back and discontinued again) to sweet treats like the Kudos bar (granola bars paired with chocolates like Snickers or M&M's), there were a multitude of unique '90s food items that join the list of discontinued snack foods you'll never eat again.
But not all the taste sensations from this time have gone forever. There's one popular pre-millennium confection that can still be found on shelves today: The Wonder Ball. This hollow chocolate orb filled with character-shaped candy disappeared for years, but now it's back and available to anyone who wants to relive a little '90s nostalgia — or just eat some delicious milk chocolate with a surprise treat inside.
What is a Wonder Ball?
The product was introduced in the mid-'90s by Nestlé, which was inspired by the popularity of similar Kinder Surprise chocolates. The original iteration was called the Nestlé Magic Ball and contained a small plastic toy. However, this product was not fated for success — it became a controversial snack in America after parents complained that the toy inside posed a choking hazard. Nestlé withdrew the Magic Ball and reworked the concept, returning with the candy-filled version and a new name. Wonder Ball was known for partnering with children's entertainment brands like Disney and Pokémon as well as for its catchy commercial jingle, which inquired, "I wonder, wonder, what's in a Wonder Ball?"
Despite its status as an iconic '90s candy, Nestlé opted to say goodbye to the Wonder Ball, selling the rights to Philadelphia-based candy company Frankfort Candy Co. in 2004. Frankfort launched its first version with a "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme, but ultimately it too decided to stop producing the candy, and discontinued it in 2007. However, nostalgia for the Wonder Ball proved too great a force for Frankfort to ignore forever, and in 2017, it reintroduced the candy-filled chocolate ball with a "Despicable Me" tie-in as well as a "Wonder Ball Is Back" sweepstakes for steadfast fans. Since then, Frankfort has kept the Wonder Ball rolling with partnerships that include "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Super Mario."