The Once-Discontinued '90s Candy That's Back On Shelves Today

The product was introduced in the mid-'90s by Nestlé, which was inspired by the popularity of similar Kinder Surprise chocolates. The original iteration was called the Nestlé Magic Ball and contained a small plastic toy. However, this product was not fated for success — it became a controversial snack in America after parents complained that the toy inside posed a choking hazard. Nestlé withdrew the Magic Ball and reworked the concept, returning with the candy-filled version and a new name. Wonder Ball was known for partnering with children's entertainment brands like Disney and Pokémon as well as for its catchy commercial jingle, which inquired, "I wonder, wonder, what's in a Wonder Ball?"

Despite its status as an iconic '90s candy, Nestlé opted to say goodbye to the Wonder Ball, selling the rights to Philadelphia-based candy company Frankfort Candy Co. in 2004. Frankfort launched its first version with a "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme, but ultimately it too decided to stop producing the candy, and discontinued it in 2007. However, nostalgia for the Wonder Ball proved too great a force for Frankfort to ignore forever, and in 2017, it reintroduced the candy-filled chocolate ball with a "Despicable Me" tie-in as well as a "Wonder Ball Is Back" sweepstakes for steadfast fans. Since then, Frankfort has kept the Wonder Ball rolling with partnerships that include "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Super Mario."