This Everyday Kitchen Tool Makes Poached Eggs Look 10x Prettier

When it comes to making the perfect poached egg, there's a lot of room for error. If the eggs aren't fresh, the temperature of the water is too hot, the yolk overcooks, or the egg whites start to separate and spread, you're doomed. Making poached eggs can be scary. That's why you should try using a fine mesh strainer. This essential kitchen tool serves like an egg bathtub. More importantly, this hack can help eliminate some of the uncertainty that enters the equation when you are making a classic Eggs Benedict, or when you want to add a poached egg to a BLT or burger.

How does it work? Surprisingly, it is rather simple. The biggest advantage is that this trick gives you control. Start by placing a strainer over a pot of boiling water. Crack an egg over it, place a lid over the strainer and pot, and allow it to steam for a few minutes. The egg stays in one place as it cooks, eliminating all those wisps of egg white circling the pot. The key to this hack is the egg remaining in place rather than floating around in boiling water. Of course, as with all hacks, there are trade-offs.