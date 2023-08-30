Make The Perfect Poached Eggs With An Easy Strainer Hack
Poached eggs are a hallmark brunch item. Featured in dishes like eggs Benedict and avocado toast, their soft yolks, and satisfyingly rich consistency deftly spruce up everything from English muffins to grain bowls. If you want to poach like a pro, there is a handy tip that will make the process much, much easier: Before cooking, simply crack the egg into a sieve or fine mesh strainer with a long handle.
This straightforward trick will rid the egg of any wispy excess whites that could prevent it from poaching evenly. As opposed to cracking it directly into simmering water, the sieve will allow you to gently transfer the egg into the water, which will help keep the yolk intact.
Another benefit of this poaching hack is that it makes the experience of handling raw eggs neat and tidy. The sieve offers home cooks a level of control and precision that can be hard to maintain otherwise. Done correctly, the egg will set without spilling over into the pot.
How to master this technique
Although this process might seem exceedingly simple, there are nuances to getting it right that will help you achieve the choicest results. In a how-to YouTube video, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple suggests placing the sieve or mesh strainer over a plate or bowl. Once the sieve is in position, the egg can be cracked into the strainer, and the excess white will drain onto the plate. Without straining, this liquidy bit would yield a rougher-looking final product. Chapple also uses a spoon to separate the egg from the inside of the strainer so that it can poach and mold into its correct shape.
When attempting to make the perfect poached egg, use common sense. If you're poaching a single egg, find a sieve with a smaller basket so the egg can fit snuggly into the strainer. However, as one TikTok video shows, you can also use this technique with a larger strainer and multiple eggs if you happen to be cooking for a crowd.
Other tips for perfect poached eggs
For this trick, starting with the best raw materials shouldn't be overlooked. When it comes to poaching, fresh eggs are crucial for a smooth and creamy result. Older eggs tend to create feathery threads in the water, so keep an eye on the expiration date to avoid this mistake.
Another tip to consider when poaching eggs is adding a splash of white vinegar to the simmering water. The vinegar's acidity helps keep the egg intact as it simmers. It's a method favored by Gordon Ramsay, who shared the tip on TikTok. He also favors creating a whirlpool in the pot with a spoon before lowering the egg into the water; the vortex also helps the egg keep a uniform shape.
Speaking of ways that celebrity chefs elevate their poached eggs, Paul Foster, chef-owner of Stratford-upon-Avon's Michelin-starred restaurant Salt, eschews vortexes and vinegar in favor of a simple simmer (plus plenty of salt for the water). One of his main suggestions? Per a TikTok video, after using the sieve technique, blot your eggs on a piece of paper towel. If you plop your eggs onto the plate or a piece of toast straight from the pot, things will turn soggy fast. Armed with these tips, a strainer, and some determination, you'll be a proficient egg poacher in no time.