Make The Perfect Poached Eggs With An Easy Strainer Hack

Poached eggs are a hallmark brunch item. Featured in dishes like eggs Benedict and avocado toast, their soft yolks, and satisfyingly rich consistency deftly spruce up everything from English muffins to grain bowls. If you want to poach like a pro, there is a handy tip that will make the process much, much easier: Before cooking, simply crack the egg into a sieve or fine mesh strainer with a long handle.

This straightforward trick will rid the egg of any wispy excess whites that could prevent it from poaching evenly. As opposed to cracking it directly into simmering water, the sieve will allow you to gently transfer the egg into the water, which will help keep the yolk intact.

Another benefit of this poaching hack is that it makes the experience of handling raw eggs neat and tidy. The sieve offers home cooks a level of control and precision that can be hard to maintain otherwise. Done correctly, the egg will set without spilling over into the pot.