The Retro Amish Pie That Deserves A Revival

As expected, Amish vanilla pie has a floral vanilla fragrance, which works well with the corn syrup and brown sugar filling. Meanwhile, another Amish classic, known as shoofly pie uses similar ingredients but includes the richer addition of molasses, which gives it a darker color and stronger flavor. It can also be either gooey like vanilla pie, or dry-bottomed and more cakey in texture. Both pies featured three layers, were finished with a crumb topping, and used pantry staples that stayed stable during the colder months when fruit and other fresh ingredients weren't available for dessert making.

While the exact origins of these dishes aren't confirmed, they were likely created out of desperation when food was scarce and money was tight. As they used economical ingredients that were on hand all year round, it was always possible to make a resourceful sweet treat that was cheering and filling. Vanilla pie is worth making as is, however, you can switch up the classic recipe by adding pecan nuts to the topping to lend it a streusel-like vibe, or serve it with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream for an even richer finish.

Meanwhile water pie is another other dessert that rose from necessity that was far simpler. Created during the Depression era, it featured a gelatinous filling made of flour, sugar, and water but was served without a crumble topping and had only two layers.