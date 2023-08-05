What Is Amish Yum Yum Salad — And Is It Even A Salad?

Amish cuisine doesn't get much attention outside of its own community, likely due to their relative, though often over-exaggerated, detachment from the rest of American society. Spend any time with an Amish family though, and you will quickly discover that food is an incredibly important part of the culture. Mennonite life places great emphasis on the family unit, and daily meals are treated with more reverence than they are in most other corners of society. Dinner in an Amish household is a significant and regimented event. Multiple dishes are served, and there is almost always dessert. Some of these sweets will be familiar to outsiders, such as pudding, pie, and cake, but there's one popular choice that you probably haven't heard of: yum yum salad.

Salad for dessert? You bet. Although the image you have in your head right now is probably a far cry from what yum yum salad actually is. There is no lettuce or vegetable of any kind. Yum yum salad is a sweet, fruity dessert with orange jello as the key ingredient. The jello is mixed with some combination of whipped cream, cream cheese, or whipped topping, such as Cool Whip, to give it a uniquely smooth and fluffy texture. To this, one adds canned crushed pineapple and sometimes mandarin oranges, whipping it all together and refrigerating until the jello firms up. Now, a lot of you are probably thinking that's not a salad, but you'd actually be wrong about that.