How Cowboys Drank Beer In The Wild West

Beer has been a favored drink for much of U.S. history, even more so after lager was introduced by German immigrants in the 1830s. Prior to the German immigrants showing up in the U.S., beer was mostly home-brewed in small batches. And the beer cowboys had to tolerate in the early days of the Wild West had inconsistent flavor, wasn't pasteurized, was made without hops, and had lower-quality grains. It was also hard to transport, and there weren't many options to keep it cold because refrigeration didn't exist yet. These factors meant cowboys on the Western frontier had to have their beer served warm, in a glass, from a keg or barrel (bottling wasn't around yet), and they had to drink it quickly so it wouldn't immediately go flat. It's no wonder some might have chosen a rotgut whiskey over a warm beer instead.

The Wild West in the U.S. was a place that had a tendency to get really hot and dry in the summer — think Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. So, it's only natural that someone who spends the majority of the day outside, riding horses and working hard, is going to want something cool and refreshing to drink at the end of the day. While taverns and saloons served beer warm at the time, which could be refreshing even at room temperature, on occasion they managed to serve it cold, but that was a rare occasion. Good beer wasn't a consistent thing at the time; that is, until refrigeration and breweries came along and began to innovate.