Avoid These Types Of Apples In Your Fall Baked Goods
Aside from pumpkins, one of the foods most commonly associated with the fall season is apples. Various varieties are available throughout the year with special storage techniques, but since this fruit is naturally harvested around late summer and early fall, you're more likely to see it in all kinds of dishes, especially desserts. Whether you're using an easy apple pie or apple crisp recipe, using the wrong apples is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when baking. Farmers, bakers, and chefs alike have slightly differing opinions, but many agree that you should avoid Gala and Red Delicious, particularly in pies.
When it comes to dessert recipes where chunks or slices of apples are the star, texture and flavor are the most important factors. That's why you don't want varieties that break down into mush when you cook them or that have a mild flavor. Unfortunately, Gala and Red Delicious are two of the worst because they can have soft, mealy flesh and lack a lot of flavor. Many experts recommend avoiding Fuji and McIntosh apples, too, because, although they taste great, their texture may not hold up well enough through the baking process.
However, it's worth noting that Gala, Fuji, and McIntosh have their place in baking. Since they can break down more when they're cooked, they can be perfect for making baked goods that don't depend on the apples maintaining their structure, such as apple bread. Many also argue that Red Delicious, on the other hand, shouldn't be used for anything, even for eating raw.
The best types of apples to use in fall baked goods
With the number of apple varieties reaching into the thousands, there's an even bigger debate about which ones are the best for baking crisps, pies, and the like. Some of that comes down to personal preference, and the rest is based on science. One of the most important characteristics is the strength of the pectin in the cell walls of the apple flesh, which can correlate with higher acidity. Generally, apples with higher acidity and more stable pectin tend to hold their shape better after being cooked and/or baked.
Granny Smith is a prime example of that, with these apples standing up to long cooking periods without breaking down. However, some people find them a little too tart and dry for their fall desserts. That's why Alton Brown's pick for a sweet pie is the Pink Lady, which has a sweetness to balance its tartness and is a little juicier. Experts typically agree that Honeycrisp is another good option because of its firm texture and sweet-tart flavor with floral notes. Jonathan, Golden Delicious, and Cosmic Crisp are some other fantastic apples for fall baked goods that require structure rather than mush.
For truly unique desserts, though, consider combining two or three apple varieties for a dynamic balance of flavors and textures. A mix of Golden Delicious for a buttery flavor, Braeburn for firmness and tartness, and Jonathan for cider flavor can work well together in a pie. With this basic understanding of the types of apples and how to use them, don't be afraid to do some experimenting with your favorite varieties.