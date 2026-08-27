Avoid These Types Of Apples In Your Fall Baked Goods

Aside from pumpkins, one of the foods most commonly associated with the fall season is apples. Various varieties are available throughout the year with special storage techniques, but since this fruit is naturally harvested around late summer and early fall, you're more likely to see it in all kinds of dishes, especially desserts. Whether you're using an easy apple pie or apple crisp recipe, using the wrong apples is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when baking. Farmers, bakers, and chefs alike have slightly differing opinions, but many agree that you should avoid Gala and Red Delicious, particularly in pies.

When it comes to dessert recipes where chunks or slices of apples are the star, texture and flavor are the most important factors. That's why you don't want varieties that break down into mush when you cook them or that have a mild flavor. Unfortunately, Gala and Red Delicious are two of the worst because they can have soft, mealy flesh and lack a lot of flavor. Many experts recommend avoiding Fuji and McIntosh apples, too, because, although they taste great, their texture may not hold up well enough through the baking process.

However, it's worth noting that Gala, Fuji, and McIntosh have their place in baking. Since they can break down more when they're cooked, they can be perfect for making baked goods that don't depend on the apples maintaining their structure, such as apple bread. Many also argue that Red Delicious, on the other hand, shouldn't be used for anything, even for eating raw.