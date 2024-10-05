Alton Brown's Favorite Apple Variety For A Sweet And Delicious Pie

Finding the perfect apple to bake with can be tricky. Too soft, and your bakes will be mushy. Too tart, and your taste buds will pucker. Not to mention the difficulty of finding one that texturally pairs with a buttery, flaky pie crust. But once you find that juicy, crisp, sweet-tart variety that can do it all, you'll want to shout it from the rooftops and share it with everyone you know. Which is exactly what Food Network host, chef, and culinary king Alton Brown did.

After 10 years of perfecting his recipe, Brown has affirmed that his favorite variety for a sweet and delicious apple pie is a pink lady. As one of the best types of apples for baking, the pink lady is a cross between a Golden Delicious and a Lady Williams, with a blush pink skin, a firm texture, and a naturally sweet-tart taste, it's no wonder this variety reigns supreme.