The Frozen Dumplings From Costco You Should Avoid Buying

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Mega-retailer Costco has plenty of cheap freezer finds that cover the basics, from french fries and fire-roasted veggies to chicken nuggets and spring rolls. However, it also stocks several brands of frozen dumplings that are perfect for stashing in the freezer for fancier dinners. That said, there's one item from Costco that you should avoid buying due to its lackluster flavor and unusual dipping sauce: Royal Asia's Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce.

The loser in our ranking of 8 frozen dumplings from Costco, every element of this product failed to impress. Firstly, the dough, which was made with wheat, potato, and tapioca, was too thick. This meant that the wrapper turned out gummy after steaming and didn't have the thin and silky texture that's a key feature of a well-made dumpling. Secondly, the shrimp filling was underseasoned, which gave it a flat taste despite the presence of tender chunks of prawn.

Interestingly, the ingredients list also mentions the presence of sesame oil and yeast extract, along with basic seasonings like salt and pepper, which, in theory, should've given the filling a richer taste and aroma. However, the flavor simply wasn't there. Finally, the dipping sauce that came with the dumplings was too intensely sweet and didn't pair well with the shrimp filling. Made of soy sauce, sugar, lemon, ginger powder, star anise, and licorice, its spiced personality dominated rather than enhanced the delicate flavor of the shrimp.