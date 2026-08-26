The Frozen Dumplings From Costco You Should Avoid Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mega-retailer Costco has plenty of cheap freezer finds that cover the basics, from french fries and fire-roasted veggies to chicken nuggets and spring rolls. However, it also stocks several brands of frozen dumplings that are perfect for stashing in the freezer for fancier dinners. That said, there's one item from Costco that you should avoid buying due to its lackluster flavor and unusual dipping sauce: Royal Asia's Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce.
The loser in our ranking of 8 frozen dumplings from Costco, every element of this product failed to impress. Firstly, the dough, which was made with wheat, potato, and tapioca, was too thick. This meant that the wrapper turned out gummy after steaming and didn't have the thin and silky texture that's a key feature of a well-made dumpling. Secondly, the shrimp filling was underseasoned, which gave it a flat taste despite the presence of tender chunks of prawn.
Interestingly, the ingredients list also mentions the presence of sesame oil and yeast extract, along with basic seasonings like salt and pepper, which, in theory, should've given the filling a richer taste and aroma. However, the flavor simply wasn't there. Finally, the dipping sauce that came with the dumplings was too intensely sweet and didn't pair well with the shrimp filling. Made of soy sauce, sugar, lemon, ginger powder, star anise, and licorice, its spiced personality dominated rather than enhanced the delicate flavor of the shrimp.
Unsavory sauce and textures ruin Royal Asia's frozen hacao
Royal Asia's prawn hacao has mixed reviews. For instance, one Costco shopper described them as "easily one of the best dumplings! I hope it's here to stay!" whereas another said, "when cooked the outside of the dumpling has a surface that is like glue ... You can taste the chunks of shrimp but they are very firm and chewy, but nothing in the filling has any discernible flavor."
Over on Reddit, it's the unusual flavor of the dipping sauce that's a sticking point among shoppers. One user echoed our findings and commented that "the sauce [is] terrible." Meanwhile, another reviewer said, "I had heard the sauce was bad but I didn't realize how bad it was until I dipped the [dumplings in it]. I was expecting something salty but sweet and sour never even occurred to me." Some Redditors advised making their own sauce with Asian pantry staples or simply dipping the dumplings in soy sauce instead.
To avoid disappointment, we'd advise selecting the winner in our taste test instead: the Japanese-style gyoza from Ajinomoto. Made with pork and chicken, the filling was meaty and savory, the wrappers were thin and silky, and the accompanying dipping sauce was the perfect fit.