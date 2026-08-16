8 Frozen Dumplings From Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

On a particularly fraught day in 2020, I decided to channel my anxieties into dumpling making. I had made them before — wontons, pierogies, and one of my all-time favorite Georgian dishes, khinkali — but I'd never really taken the time to perfect them. With nothing but time on my hands, it seemed like the perfect project, and if it went well, I'd have a freezer full of dumplings to sustain me for the foreseeable future. I made about a dozen different styles, and by the end, my dumpling wrapping and shaping had vastly improved. Now that life is back to being its normal hectic self, though, I rarely have enough time to practice those skills. Thankfully, Costco has my cravings covered with a wide variety of frozen dumpling options.

Frozen dumplings can be a lifesaver when you're hungry and short on time. All of the offerings at Costco can be prepared in less than 15 minutes, and most under 10. Instead of spending too much money on takeout or delivery, or waiting until your next dim sum date, you can enjoy piping hot dumplings almost instantly from your own kitchen. Costco's bulk packages do take up a lot of room in the freezer, though, so I've ranked the store's eight dumpling varieties to let you know which ones are worth the space. Here they are, from worst to best.