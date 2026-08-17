Aldi's New Lemon Meringue Tarts Have One Major Flaw

Late summer in the Aldi Aisle of Shame has a split personality. Pumpkin creep is already evident in August Aldi finds, such as mini pumpkin coffee cakes and pumpkin spice kettle corn, but the refrigerated desserts case also held something more summery: Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets. A box of two tartlets is priced at $5.49, which is expensive for an Aldi dessert, but I rationalized the purchase by reminding myself that bakery tarts would cost a lot more. Also, Specially Selected is the store's premium brand, so they might be really good.

The crust is a standard piecrust made with real butter, which is always a good sign. The pie filling is described as lemon curd topped with Italian meringue, which checks out. Of the three types of meringue — these being French, Italian, and Swiss – French is often preferred for meringue pies, but Swiss and Italian are also acceptable.

Upon unboxing, my first impression was that the topping looked a little artificial — the browning on top seemed sprayed on, since the pattern was too symmetrical to have come from broiling. Also, the meringue was less stable than it should have been. It wasn't weeping but did droop after a few minutes out of the refrigerator, and once I cut the tart in half, it started to slide.