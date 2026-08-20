For Perfectly Poached Eggs, Avoid This Seasoning Mistake

If your poached eggs are often good but just short of great, you may be making one common mistake with your water. Many people say adding salt to your water before you poach your egg is useful, including the venerable food scientist Harold McGee, author of On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen. While salting your water can help with your timing by adding density that makes your egg float to the top when it's done, it will also break down the egg's proteins and give it a chalky texture.

The conflicting advice is understandably confusing — everyone has their own version of the "absolute truth" on what is needed to make a perfect poached egg. Some people say to add a bit of vinegar to your water, while others say don't bother. We say to let the eggs warm up before putting them in the water because that will cool down the water, avoiding a common egg-poaching mistake, while others say poaching cold eggs straight from the fridge helps them retain their shape. Honestly, you need to try all the techniques (or hacks, whatever you want to call them) and see what works for you, and one of the big ones is whether or not you should salt your water.