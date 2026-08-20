Fridge Left Open Overnight? Here's Everything You Should Do Next

It doesn't happen often, but when it does, panic can strike. At some point in your life, you might wake up and walk to the kitchen only to find that the refrigerator door is slightly ajar or even wide open. Maybe it was you, or perhaps it was a kiddo, but in either scenario, you are probably going to be wondering, "How long can food last in a fridge when it's been compromised?" However, the question should really be: What do I do next?

First, unplug your fridge so the compressor doesn't continue to overheat. Your appliance's compressor has already been working harder than it is designed to work to keep things cool because you left the door open. This creates more pressure on the motor and cooling system. So, give it time to rest.

The second thing you need to do is remove all of the food items from the appliance. What do you toss and what do you keep? You can figure this out by using a thermometer to check the temperature of the food. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, while the freezer must be kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, the refrigerator temperature must be at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If perishables are not above 40 degrees, it is probably safe to keep them.