12 Cheap Baking Must-Haves To Buy At HomeGoods

Many people know HomeGoods as a beloved home decor store, filled with accessories for making your bedroom, bathroom, and living room chic and beautiful. But once you visit one, you realize that decoration is a small piece of the company's merchandise. For example, when it comes to the kitchen section, there are aisles filled with baking tools, from small appliances to muffin tin liners. Even better are the incredible deals you find at any given location. To wit, we found 12 baking essentials that you can pick up for $7.99 or less.

Of course, the selection at HomeGoods varies by location, and items with good prices tend to sell quickly, so we can't guarantee that you'll find any of these selections at your local store. However, inventory is constantly changing, so it's possible that what you don't find one day will show up the next. You'll probably also discover many other affordable goodies that aren't on this list.