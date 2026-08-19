12 Cheap Baking Must-Haves To Buy At HomeGoods
Many people know HomeGoods as a beloved home decor store, filled with accessories for making your bedroom, bathroom, and living room chic and beautiful. But once you visit one, you realize that decoration is a small piece of the company's merchandise. For example, when it comes to the kitchen section, there are aisles filled with baking tools, from small appliances to muffin tin liners. Even better are the incredible deals you find at any given location. To wit, we found 12 baking essentials that you can pick up for $7.99 or less.
Of course, the selection at HomeGoods varies by location, and items with good prices tend to sell quickly, so we can't guarantee that you'll find any of these selections at your local store. However, inventory is constantly changing, so it's possible that what you don't find one day will show up the next. You'll probably also discover many other affordable goodies that aren't on this list.
Cuisinart 15-inch baking pan
Cuisinart is a well-respected brand in the baking and kitchen business and is known for its large scope of high-quality products. We found a nonstick steel 15-inch baking sheet featured on a YouTube video for $7.99 that's perfect for baking cookies and pizza. And remember, sheet pan dinners can make your life so much easier.
Mini oven mitts
This charming set of two mini oven mitts, adorned with bright red strawberries and polka dots, slips on and off quickly, and they're easier to store than full-size mitts since they take up less room. For just $7.99, it's easy to stock up on several pairs, whether you're keeping them for yourself or giving them as gifts.
6-pack of squeeze bottles
You can use these classic squeeze bottles for fine drizzles, glazing, and precise dots on many desserts, or directly on plates for presentation. They're also perfect for applying consistent cake soaks (which completely transform dry cakes) and for piping royal icing on cakes and cookies. At HomeGoods, you may find this 6-pack for just $4.99.
Nonstick oven liner
Bakers know the mess that pies, souffles, and cakes can make if they overflow from their pans and stick like super glue to the bottom of their ovens. This oven liner, which costs $6.99, can be cut to fit into your oven and is also reusable, so all you need to do is remove it from your oven and wipe up the spill (remember, it's nonstick).
Jellyroll pan
Jelly roll pans are designed to hold thinner cake batters for things like Swiss roll cakes and bûche de Noël, which you should learn how to roll up properly to avoid a holiday disaster. But you can also use the pan to bake a smaller batch of cookies and other baked goods. The one we spotted is from Perfect Bake and rings in at just $3.99.
Tart/quiche pan
Shoppers often find Fat Daddio's pans amongst the many other pans in HomeGoods baking aisles, and at wickedly good prices. We loved this scalloped-edged tart or quiche pan we found on TikTok, showcased by a professional baker who bought hers for just $7.99 at her local store.
Muffin pan with liners
What we love about this particular bake pan is that it comes with 12 silicone liners, which you pour your muffin or cupcake batter right into, and it is priced at $6.99. Unlike paper liners that you throw away after one use, the silicone liners can be washed and used continuously.
Mixing bowl set
Many bakers would agree that you can never have too many mixing bowls. This set of four is $7.99 and contains different sizes that all nest together, which means the bowls are easier to store. They come in several colors, including shades of red, multicolored, and pink.
Baking cups
HomeGoods gets an A+ for its stunning array of seasonal products, like these fall-inspired baking cups that sell for$5.99. In them, you can bake muffins, cupcakes, mini breads, mini cheesecakes, dessert souffles, and frittatas. These particular cups are screaming for pumpkin cupcakes with almond cream cheese frosting.
Mini utensil set
This set of three utensils, which includes a spatula, tongs, and whisk, is $4.99. Bakers will find themselves reaching for them often, whether they're frosting cupcakes, grabbing mini quiches from a pan, or whisking melted chocolate over a double boiler.
Fat Daddio's baking pans
In an Instagram video posted by a professional baker, the user presents their mega-find of several Fat Daddio's pans from HomeGoods, which range in price from $3.99 to $7.99. They claim that the prices are half the retail value.
Paper mini loaf bakeware
Paper bakeware is a genius invention because you can pour your batter right into it, bake it, and serve it in the same vessel. This pack of eight mini-loaf pans sells for $3.99 at HomeGoods and is adorned with an Italian-inspired, brown, and gold design that is perfect for any occasion or holiday.