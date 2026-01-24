Yes, You're Supposed To Clean Your Dishwasher Filter – Here's How

If your crockery and glassware are coming out dirty after running them through the dishwasher, you might have skipped an important step in caring for your appliance: cleaning the filter. This unassuming dishwasher part is pretty small, but it does a very big job and needs to be maintained in order to work effectively.

Dishwasher filters catch any food particles that come away from your dinnerware during each cycle. This prevents any debris or grease from clogging up the pipes or recirculating across crockery and utensils once they're clean. If your filter gets clogged, the congealed particles of food can cause a foul odor, prevent your dishwasher from draining correctly, and damage the motor too.

Luckily, it only takes a couple of minutes to locate and clean your removable dishwasher filter, which lies at the very bottom of your machine. Depending on your brand of dishwasher, you will either need to twist the filter out or lift it up after pulling out the bottom shelf for access. Next, turn the cylindrical filter over and tap out any food trapped inside before rinsing it clean under a running faucet. Make sure to clear off any gunky or slimy bits until the entire inner circumference of the filter is free from any obstruction.