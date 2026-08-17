The 5 Best Aldi Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
When it comes to the items in the Aldi Finds section, savvy shoppers know that if you hesitate for even a minute, they're gone. The supermarket chain may be known for its affordable private-label groceries, but its "Aisle of Shame," as many avid fans playfully call it, is where the real deals and steals can be found. Featuring limited-time items ranging from imported European chocolates to mattresses and paddle boards, the Aldi Finds section also offers a variety of high-quality kitchen items.
In the past, shoppers have found Le Creuset bakeware dupes, unique kitchen gadgets, and super durable cookware. This year has been no exception, with the retailer rolling out a lineup of affordable and stylish products that have home cooks racing to their local store. We selected five of the best Aldi kitchen finds to come out so far this year. Whether you're looking for a quick meal prep option, a budget-friendly alternative to high-end cookware, or just a fun tool, you'll find it on the Aldi shelves.
Crofton 12-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot
I have a stockpot that I use on special occasions or when I'm making soup for a large group; but let me tell you, I wish I had stumbled upon this Aldi version before shelling out for mine. This 12-quart stainless steel stock pot, priced at $26.99, is made by Crofton, the store's staple line of kitchenware. It offers everything from glass Tupperware to pots and cutting boards, and shoppers who have bought this cookware say it holds up well over the long term.
"I love Crofton! Some of my favorite kitchen items are [from] this brand," said one commenter on Reddit. The stock pot was released this May and features an encapsulated base that can handle temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. The glass lid is shatter-resistant and has a steam vent. While it's the perfect pot for a hearty soup, it would also be great for homemade stock or for slow-cooking collard greens. The pot is currently out of stock online, but check your local store for availability.
Crofton Farmhouse Ceramic Mini Bakers
Another solid kitchen product from Crofton, these cute miniature ceramic dishes were released this spring and are begging for a baker to take them home. Priced at $12.99 for two, the dishes are ideal for mini casseroles, desserts, or soups. I think they would make for cute serveware, as well. Each comes in a variety of prints, including strawberry, lemon, or floral. The bakeware is oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, and can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Each dish comes with two handles, so you can easily move your baked goods in and out of the oven.
For those who are envious of the high-end Le Creuset cookware, especially its cocottes, these are a more affordable dupe. "I love how the mini casserole dishes look in that kitchen," said one commenter in a reply to a photo on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "They really add a touch of warmth and coziness to the whole space, perfect for a family dinner or a party!" These dishes are currently unavailable online but can be purchased on second-hand retailers like Etsy or eBay in various prints, both for around $35.
Crofton Floating Cooler
Who wants to get out of the pool for snacks when you're relaxing on a float on a hot summer day? No one! This is where the Crofton floating cooler comes in handy, which keeps the party going without you having to step out of the water. The floating cooler holds up to 24 beer bottles or cans or 12 bottles of wine. It also has two three-compartment trays with lids to hold all your salty and savory snacks, plus an ice scoop.
"Get the floating pool cooler!" a commenter in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group raved. "The food sections are removable if you want to use it for only drinks. [...] It's worth every penny!" All you have to worry about is which treats and boozy beverages to pick for the cooler for your summertime lounge sesh or river float. Available in light gray and black, the cooler is priced at $39.99. The cooler is currently out of stock online, but check your local store for availability.
Ambiano Portable Blender
Like Crofton, Ambiano is another private-label brand selling kitchen gadgets and home appliances at Aldi. This sleek, cordless blender made its debut in July and looks to be the grocery chain's answer to the Ninja Blast blender — at a much more affordable price. To compare, this portable blender costs $14.99, while the Ninja version retails for $70 at Target.
Available in a variety of colors, this product is ideal if you have a small kitchen or don't want to store a bulky food processor. The blender features 120W stainless steel blades and an extra lid without the motor. It also has a handle for carrying on the go, and it comes with a USB cable, so you can charge it before heading out for your workout. With a capacity of up to 8.5 ounces, it's perfect for a quick smoothie or protein shake.
Crofton Cast Iron 2-in-1 Deep Skillet
For those who love cooking with a cast iron, you have to run to the Aldi Finds section. The supermarket chain released a Dutch oven and cast iron skillet combo pack earlier this year, and it's a fraction of the price of most other cast irons on the market. It comes pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, and a lid so it can be used like a Dutch oven. This is perfect for those who want to kick their campfire cooking up a notch or for at-home cooks who love whipping up their own recipes in the kitchen but don't want to break the bank.
The 2-in-1 skillet costs $19.99, even cheaper than the most affordable option at Walmart with multiple pans. Buyers over on Reddit rave about the quality of Aldi's cast irons. "I bought [the Crofton] special coated cast iron pan about [eight] years ago," one commenter said. "It is marvelous! Better than conventional cast iron; it didn't need seasoning. I have used it on the cooktop, in the oven, and on the grill. Wouldn't part with it — until I have to downsize into a Tiny Home — maybe not even then!" The skillet is is currently out of stock online, but check your local store for availability.