The Affordable Chain That Carries A Wide Variety Of Specialty Glassware
Hosting a holiday dinner or a gathering for close family and friends is all about the details. From crafting a beautiful tablescape for a holiday party to planning the menu and setting your dinner party table like a pro, there are plenty of opportunities to create the vibe you are hoping for. One of the easiest ways to do this is by adding some colorful glassware to the table setting. Enter everyone's favorite discount store: HomeGoods. Social media is all abuzz over the wide variety of speciality glassware that this store carries, and for good reason. It isn't going to break the bank.
HomeGoods is part of the TJX Companies, which also includes TJ Maxx and Marshalls and specializes in items for the home. Walk into just about any one of these retail stores, and you will find glassware grouped by color, shape, and size. Beautiful blues, jade greens, pretty pinks, and crystal clear. Then there is the textured glassware that ranges from etched pressed glass to vintage hobnail to simple pieces with clean lines. But how much are you going to have to pay for beautiful glasses like these?
Tips and tricks for shopping glassware at HomeGoods
Eagle-eyed shoppers have discovered Fortessa glassware in sets of six for as little as $29. These same sets retail at places like Macy's and William Sonoma for between $50 and $60. Feeling the Nantucket coastal blue and white vibe to serve up those popular vodka-based Cape Codders? Home Goods has you covered. Want to get some romantic champagne flutes for Valentine's Day? This is the store to go to. Looking for coupe glasses to serve those sidecars or bee's knees cocktails in? You can find them at HomeGoods for as little as $5.
If you are going to set out on a glassware quest at HomeGoods, there are a couple of things to remember. Not all of these retail stores carry the same stock. You also will benefit from going early in the morning, before items are picked over. You may also have to make a few trips to your local store before you find just what you are looking for, but once you do, buy more of the glassware you want than you would normally. If one breaks, you may have a difficult time replacing it. Additionally, the store really leans into the seasons, so if you want something that screams Halloween, you may want to start shopping as early as August.