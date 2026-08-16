The Affordable Chain That Carries A Wide Variety Of Specialty Glassware

Eagle-eyed shoppers have discovered Fortessa glassware in sets of six for as little as $29. These same sets retail at places like Macy's and William Sonoma for between $50 and $60. Feeling the Nantucket coastal blue and white vibe to serve up those popular vodka-based Cape Codders? Home Goods has you covered. Want to get some romantic champagne flutes for Valentine's Day? This is the store to go to. Looking for coupe glasses to serve those sidecars or bee's knees cocktails in? You can find them at HomeGoods for as little as $5.

If you are going to set out on a glassware quest at HomeGoods, there are a couple of things to remember. Not all of these retail stores carry the same stock. You also will benefit from going early in the morning, before items are picked over. You may also have to make a few trips to your local store before you find just what you are looking for, but once you do, buy more of the glassware you want than you would normally. If one breaks, you may have a difficult time replacing it. Additionally, the store really leans into the seasons, so if you want something that screams Halloween, you may want to start shopping as early as August.