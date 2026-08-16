There's A Reason Strawberries Don't Taste As Sweet As They Used To

If you feel like the strawberries of your youth were much sweeter, it may not be just nostalgia or your imagination. Most strawberries you find in the supermarket these days are actually less sweet, but it has nothing to do with farmers forgetting how to grow sweet strawberries or factory farms not providing the fruit with the nutrients it needs to be sweet. The reason you need to resort to tricks to add flavor to bland strawberries is largely due to shipping them long distances.

To supply your grocery store with year-round strawberries in regions where they are hard to grow, suppliers resort to large, firm varieties that end up being less sweet. The most common variety sold in supermarkets is the Monterey. Large, firm, and bright red, the Monterey catches shoppers' eyes as they push carts in a rush to get home through the produce aisle. Montereys are sweet, but sweeter options exist. Plus, they are often picked before peak ripeness. Perfectly ripe strawberries are soft, making them difficult to ship cross country. Unfortunately, strawberries won't continue to ripen and get sweeter after they've been picked.