This US State Produces The Most Strawberries In America

Has your berry budget skyrocketed after having kids? Perhaps you simply love chowing down on a batch of homemade chocolate-covered strawberries? Whatever your reasoning, you might be interested to know that, while China is the country that grows the most strawberries in the world, California holds that title nationally; the U.S. state produces the most strawberries in America, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The Golden State produces about 90% of the country's strawberries, which equates to a harvest that's worth over $3 billion. The region is able to grow this ruby-red fruit so successfully due to the fresh coastal air, warm, sunny days, rich soil, and cool nights, which, together, produce optimal growing conditions. As the California weather is both moderate and consistent, the state has been blessed with a long growing season, too, which means a greater volume of fruit can be harvested over the course of the year.

There are over 400 strawberry growers in California; a strawberry harvester can make over $30 an hour during the peak season (March to July), but the fruit can grow all year round. The billions of dollars brought into the economy from the strawberry harvest are predominantly invested back into the same communities that grow them.