This US State Produces The Most Strawberries In America
Has your berry budget skyrocketed after having kids? Perhaps you simply love chowing down on a batch of homemade chocolate-covered strawberries? Whatever your reasoning, you might be interested to know that, while China is the country that grows the most strawberries in the world, California holds that title nationally; the U.S. state produces the most strawberries in America, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
The Golden State produces about 90% of the country's strawberries, which equates to a harvest that's worth over $3 billion. The region is able to grow this ruby-red fruit so successfully due to the fresh coastal air, warm, sunny days, rich soil, and cool nights, which, together, produce optimal growing conditions. As the California weather is both moderate and consistent, the state has been blessed with a long growing season, too, which means a greater volume of fruit can be harvested over the course of the year.
There are over 400 strawberry growers in California; a strawberry harvester can make over $30 an hour during the peak season (March to July), but the fruit can grow all year round. The billions of dollars brought into the economy from the strawberry harvest are predominantly invested back into the same communities that grow them.
California uses innovative technology to produce its strawberries
California fruit farmers are able to produce an abundance of strawberries due to some incredible farming practices. For instance, they use drip irrigation systems instead of sprinkler systems to save water. Plus, they grow other crops nearby that attract insects like ladybugs, which eat the pests that would otherwise damage the strawberries. However, perhaps most interestingly, the farmers use technology to their advantage to further reduce the need for pesticides. One such innovative piece of technology is a special suction machine that vacuums up bugs that damage the crop and, in turn, saves the growers around $20 million in costs each year. Research into these farming practices and technologies occurs at the Cal Poly Strawberry Center, which was formed in 2013 to ensure the sustainability of the industry.
As well as being sweet, juicy, and refreshing, strawberries are high in Vitamin C, rich in fiber, and contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that are linked to cancer prevention, making them a superfood. The average American eats about eight pounds of strawberries a year, so demand is set to stay strong in the coming year.