This Is Without A Doubt The Cheesecake Factory's Best Pasta Dish

The Cheesecake Factory menu features over 250 dishes. From smaller munchies like the pickle fries and cheeseburger spring rolls to hearty meals including steak and seafood, there's bound to be something that tickles your fancy. If you're in the mood for some carb-filled comfort, the eatery's pasta dishes are perfect. Hands down, the best pasta dish from The Cheesecake Factory is the spicy rigatoni vodka pasta. Bold yet comforting, this menu favorite boasts a creamy sauce that comes with a kick.

Described on the menu as "rigatoni pasta, Italian cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, fresh basil, and pancetta tossed with spicy vodka sauce," this dish was the winner in our ranking of 12 popular Cheesecake Factory pastas for several reasons. It ticked every box when it came to flavor, texture, and aroma. The ridged rigatoni the perfect noodle pick for soaking up the sauce, which has pops of vibrant color from several whole cherry tomatoes. The green basil provides welcomed freshness and aroma while the Calabrian chilies give the pasta a tingly warmth that isn't too hot. Finally, the crispy pancetta delivers an inviting crunch and umami flavor. Overall, this craveable dish is so cohesive, rich, and hearty that even without an added protein, it beats the other pasta options on the menu.