8 Home Depot Kitchen Must-Haves That Are Less Than $20
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You don't need a full kitchen renovation (or even a big budget) to make your kitchen more functional and user-friendly. Small upgrades can have a big impact, and that is exactly the case with this roundup of affordable, must-have kitchen items that were all designed to make life a little easier. Priced at less than $20 each and available at The Home Depot, these items are proof that you don't have to spend a lot to solve some of the most common kitchen annoyances.
While you might think of The Home Depot as a place to pick out new flooring or upgrade your appliances, the retailer also carries a surprisingly wide selection of kitchen essentials, from cleaning supplies and storage solutions to small appliances and everyday gadgets. Whether you're struggling to wrangle your cooking utensils, combat greasy countertops, or find an affordable, easy-to-use water filter, there's likely a solution hiding in the aisles (or online) — and you won't have to spend much to bring it home.
Oceanstar Bamboo Cooking Utensil Set
Tired of struggling to find your cooking utensils when you need them? This 7-piece bamboo cooking utensil set from Oceanstar will keep them all together and right at your fingertips in a sturdy and nice-to-look at bamboo container. The set is eco-friendly, well-reviewed, and matches any kitchen design, from modern to farmhouse. "It's useful and looks great on my kitchen counter. I love using these utensils instead of plastic," said one Home Depot reviewer.
Buy the 7-piece Oceanstar Bamboo Cooking Utensil Set at Home Depot for $15.05.
Brita Denali 6-Cup Small Water Filter Pitcher in Black with 1-Standard Filter
Just because you don't have a water filter built into your fridge or kitchen faucet doesn't mean you have to settle for unfiltered water. The Brita Denali water filter pitcher solves that problem, combining a sleek modern look with the capability of holding up to six cups of water. At less than 20 bucks, it's a solid investment with a trusted brand.
Buy the Brita Denali 6-Cup Small Water Filter Pitcher at Home Depot for $19.88.
Granitestone Nutri Blade 4-Piece Stainless Steel High-Grade Knife Set in Black
Home chefs know the value of quality knives, and this highly-rated set of stainless steel knives from Granitestone includes a paring knife, a lightweight chef knife, and two utility knives to make meal prep a breeze. One enthusiastic purchaser left a five-star review and said, "These are the best knives I have ever used. They cut anything and everything."
Buy these Granitestone Nutri Blade 4-Piece Stainless Steel High-Grade Knives from Home Depot for $19.99.
Rachael Ray Purple Bench Scrape
If you've never used a bench scraper before, this bench scrape from Rachael Ray just might change the way you meal prep and cook. This dishwasher-safe kitchen tool can be used to clean the scraps off your cutting board and to move your chopped food from the cutting board to the cooking pot. With a wide surface area, a cheerful purple handle, and an affordable price, this is one item you'll definitely want to add to your arsenal.
Get the Rachael Ray Purple Bench Scrape at Home Depot for $12.87.
KitchenAid Asteroid Silicone Grip Oven Mitt Set (2-Pack)
Kitchen safety is extremely important, and quality oven mitts are worth every penny. But you can stay safe without breaking the bank with this 2-pack of KitchenAid oven mitts. Available in a variety of colors, from neutrals to bright primary hues, these silicone grip oven mitts are machine washable and come with a handy hanging loop for easy storage when not in use.
Buy the KitchenAid Asteroid Silicone Grip Oven Mitt Set at Home Depot for $15.38.
Rachael Ray Oil & Vinegar Dispensing Bottle
It's a beautiful thing when function and design come together, and this sophisticated oil and vinegar dispenser from Rachael Ray is an example of that. With a fun orange color, the oil dispenser will look classy displayed in your kitchen, whether your style is vintage, modern, or eclectic. The dispenser keeps oils and vinegars from oxidizing and is also dishwasher-safe.
Buy the Rachael Ray Oil & Vinegar Dispensing Bottle at Home Depot for $19.99.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Kitchen Grease Foaming with Dawn 2.2 in. Scrubbing Pad Cleaning Sponge
The worst part about cooking is cleaning up, but this Mr. Clean Magic Eraser was designed to work hard on kitchen grease, making cleanup a breeze. Available in a package of six, it was created just for the kitchen and works well on textured areas. It is activated with just water, and has a nearly perfect 5-star rating.
Buy the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for the kitchen at Home Depot for $9.98.
TempPro TP605W Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with Magnet and Backlight
Every carnivore's kitchen needs a meat thermometer, and you'll get the temperature correct every time you cook meat with this digital meat thermometer from TempPro. Waterproof and foldable for easy storage, the thermometer can be used for more than meat. This versatile tool will also come in handy for anyone who likes to make their own candy.
Buy the TempPro TP605W Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer at Home Depot for $16.99.