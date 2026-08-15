8 Home Depot Kitchen Must-Haves That Are Less Than $20

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You don't need a full kitchen renovation (or even a big budget) to make your kitchen more functional and user-friendly. Small upgrades can have a big impact, and that is exactly the case with this roundup of affordable, must-have kitchen items that were all designed to make life a little easier. Priced at less than $20 each and available at The Home Depot, these items are proof that you don't have to spend a lot to solve some of the most common kitchen annoyances.

While you might think of The Home Depot as a place to pick out new flooring or upgrade your appliances, the retailer also carries a surprisingly wide selection of kitchen essentials, from cleaning supplies and storage solutions to small appliances and everyday gadgets. Whether you're struggling to wrangle your cooking utensils, combat greasy countertops, or find an affordable, easy-to-use water filter, there's likely a solution hiding in the aisles (or online) — and you won't have to spend much to bring it home.