The Dried Fruit Cowboys Commonly Ate On The Trail

If you are a "Yellowstone" fan or have just watched a few episodes, it is easy to see why the cowboy lifestyle is so hard to resist. Of course, cowboys of the Old West weren't always noshing on steaks and drinking beer like those at the Dutton Ranch. In fact, fresh food was a luxury. There was no popping into the grocery store every other day. So, what did cowboys eat? They relied on dried fruits, with dried apples topping the list of what might be in their saddlebags to nibble on.

If you've never had dried apples before, they are slices or pieces of apple with the moisture removed through sun-drying or a low-heat dryhouse method. Farmers would use their tart apples for this staple by leaving apple slices out for a few days until they became dry and leathery. In contrast, if they used a dryhouse, a small structure with a rock furnace that would burn at a low temperature to preserve fruit, it would take just a day. The bite would become chewy and crispy, and the taste would be tangy and a little sweet as the sugars concentrated. Apples were less perishable in this state, making them a perfect snack on the open range.