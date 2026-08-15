The Frigidaire Kitchen Appliance That Creates More Work For You

Sometimes, when you pay less, you're getting a deal. Other times, you get what you pay for. Getting a dishwasher is supposed to be a timesaver, a way to cut down on cleanup after dinner, allowing you to just enjoy yourself on a full stomach. With a Frigidaire dishwasher, you won't always get this convenience — it appears to be significantly cheaper than a comparable model from Bosch (a kitchen appliance brand worth every penny) for good reason.

Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Force Electrical, an electrical installation, repair, and maintenance company based in Sydney, Australia, spoke with House Digest about common issues his company sees with appliances. Vasilevski said, "Frigidaire dishwashers may seem appealing due to their affordability, but they tend to break down more often than other brands. We commonly see mechanical problems early on, such as motors and pumps wearing out, as well as seals that start leaking after a relatively short period of use."

Another expert, Alex Hill, Appliance Specialist at The Appliance Depot, told House Digest that "Despite being relatively new, the [Frigidaire] dishwasher struggled with basic tasks, like cleaning a standard load of dishes." From the sound of it, the Frigidaire dishwasher not only struggles to do its job, but adds repair projects to your already busy schedule.