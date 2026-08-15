The Frigidaire Kitchen Appliance That Creates More Work For You
Sometimes, when you pay less, you're getting a deal. Other times, you get what you pay for. Getting a dishwasher is supposed to be a timesaver, a way to cut down on cleanup after dinner, allowing you to just enjoy yourself on a full stomach. With a Frigidaire dishwasher, you won't always get this convenience — it appears to be significantly cheaper than a comparable model from Bosch (a kitchen appliance brand worth every penny) for good reason.
Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Force Electrical, an electrical installation, repair, and maintenance company based in Sydney, Australia, spoke with House Digest about common issues his company sees with appliances. Vasilevski said, "Frigidaire dishwashers may seem appealing due to their affordability, but they tend to break down more often than other brands. We commonly see mechanical problems early on, such as motors and pumps wearing out, as well as seals that start leaking after a relatively short period of use."
Another expert, Alex Hill, Appliance Specialist at The Appliance Depot, told House Digest that "Despite being relatively new, the [Frigidaire] dishwasher struggled with basic tasks, like cleaning a standard load of dishes." From the sound of it, the Frigidaire dishwasher not only struggles to do its job, but adds repair projects to your already busy schedule.
What people online are saying about Frigidaire dishwashers
On Reddit, a poster asked, "Frigidaire dishwasher – are they really that bad?" Responses were largely negative, with one writing, "I bought my Frigidaire dishwasher 6 months ago and it died on me last week." Another complained about the noise. On another Reddit thread asking a similar question, a commenter wrote "100% Do Not Buy." They went on to elaborate, writing, "They have an incredibly poor track record, they are cheap feeling."
A poster who appeared to work as a contractor commented that "I usually only sell Frigidaire for property management turnovers, bulk purchases of 30+ for multi-family remodeling, or for builders that [don't care] about their customers moving into tract developments." Sounds similar to problems customers have with the brand's refrigerators.
Other commenters argue that the price of Frigidaire compensates for the quality. Comparing it to more expensive brands, a Reddit commenter wrote that the higher quality dishwashers "costs 3x the price of a basic Frigidaire. I doubt a Bosh [sic] will last 3 times a Frigidaire." If you're shopping for a brand that's still less expensive than Bosch, make sure you stay away from another appliance maker that Reddit calls "garbage," Viking.
House Digest and Daily Meal are both owned and operated by Static Media.