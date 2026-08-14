For A Flavor-Packed German Potato Salad, Keep The Bacon Fat

If you've been tasked with preparing a side for the cookout but are tired of making the same old potato salad recipe, a piquant German potato salad (or kartoffelsalat) might be exactly what you've been looking for. Lighter than a mayo-based version and topped with crunchy bacon, this dish is packed with flavor, especially if you reserve the bacon fat to elevate the dressing.

A few key choices in dressing and temperature divide German potato salad from its American counterpart. Firstly, the mayo is swapped for a tangy dressing featuring mustard, vinegar, and olive oil, which instantly lends it a lighter vibe. Secondly, it features the addition of crispy bacon for texture and crunch, and finally, it's served warm. The zesty dressing ingredients are whisked together and poured over the cooked spuds while they're still hot so they can soak up all that lip-smacking personality.

However, in this recipe for German potato salad, the grease that's rendered from the bacon while it crisps up in the pan is reserved to form the base of the warm dressing. This star ingredient elevates the salad because it's packed with a salty, smoky, umami-rich flavor that amplifies the other elements in the dish. As bacon fat has a buttery mouthfeel, it also enhances and thickens the vinaigrette, making it instantly creamier. The result is a complex potato salad with several nuanced layers of flavor.