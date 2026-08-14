For A Flavor-Packed German Potato Salad, Keep The Bacon Fat
If you've been tasked with preparing a side for the cookout but are tired of making the same old potato salad recipe, a piquant German potato salad (or kartoffelsalat) might be exactly what you've been looking for. Lighter than a mayo-based version and topped with crunchy bacon, this dish is packed with flavor, especially if you reserve the bacon fat to elevate the dressing.
A few key choices in dressing and temperature divide German potato salad from its American counterpart. Firstly, the mayo is swapped for a tangy dressing featuring mustard, vinegar, and olive oil, which instantly lends it a lighter vibe. Secondly, it features the addition of crispy bacon for texture and crunch, and finally, it's served warm. The zesty dressing ingredients are whisked together and poured over the cooked spuds while they're still hot so they can soak up all that lip-smacking personality.
However, in this recipe for German potato salad, the grease that's rendered from the bacon while it crisps up in the pan is reserved to form the base of the warm dressing. This star ingredient elevates the salad because it's packed with a salty, smoky, umami-rich flavor that amplifies the other elements in the dish. As bacon fat has a buttery mouthfeel, it also enhances and thickens the vinaigrette, making it instantly creamier. The result is a complex potato salad with several nuanced layers of flavor.
How to build a rich bacon fat dressing for potato salad
The easiest way to add bacon fat to German potato salad is to remove the cooked bacon from the pan and pour the rendered grease directly into a dressing of vinegar, mustard, sugar, oil, and seasonings. You don't have to use it all, so be judicious with your ratios so the fat doesn't overpower the vibe of the other ingredients (there are plenty of delicious ways to use up bacon grease if you have leftovers).
However, if you're willing to do a little more legwork while your potatoes cook, the outstanding results are worth the effort. For instance, you can saute chopped onions in the warm bacon fat to give them a flavor boost, then whisk the other vinaigrette ingredients directly into the same pan before tumbling in the chopped taters. This move adds a complex dimension to the spuds because they can pick up every last bit of bacon fond in the skillet before they're transferred to a serving dish.
For a final flourish of verdant color, top your German potato salad with finely chopped scallions after crumbling over your reserved bacon. Bear in mind that you must serve your dish warm or at room temperature to ensure the bacon fat in the vinaigrette hasn't had time to solidify.