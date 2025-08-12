How German-Style Potato Salad Differs From Its American Counterpart

Potato salad is one of those dishes that seems to show up just about everywhere, no matter where you are in the world. Of course, the versions vary. From Argentina's rendition with its staple sauce, chimichurri, to Korea's take, which swaps cubed potatoes for a creamy, mashed texture, potato salad is enjoyed in different ways around the globe. So, who do we credit for this bowl of pure comfort that has been interwoven in the cuisine of so many cultures? The origins of potato salad are often traced back to Europe, particularly to Germany, which explains why the German version, Kartoffelsalat, is one of the most influential. It is believed that German immigrants brought the dish to North America in the 19th century. America then went on to improvise and create its own, dare we say, creamier version. This is why there's quite a difference between the two, but the most immediately noticeable is the use of eggs, or lack thereof. It's hard to imagine American potato salad without some mashed, hard-boiled eggs, but traditional German potato salad skips them entirely.

Another glaring difference between German potato salad and its American counterpart is the use of mayo. Just like Italy's version of potato salad skips the mayo, Germans also choose to go sans mayo. And for anyone who has ever slipped a bite of American potato salad into their mouths, they know it's a can't-do-without-thou ingredient. Though these two are the most stark and arguably the most crucial differences, they're not the only ones. A few more nuances make each version distinct in its own right.