How Do Har Gow Dumplings Become So Translucent?

You learn a lot about people when you go out for dim sum. When faced with endless options of bite-sized food served on steamer baskets or small plates, how do they react? Do they go for the greatest hits (har gow, siu mai, char siu bao, egg tart), do they order something divisive like chicken feet, or do they simply wait for others to lead?

Irrespective, har gow is a perennial favorite among dim sum lovers because of the fresh, sweet, and slightly crunchy texture, along with the shrimp and bamboo shoot filling flavored with ginger, white pepper, and pork fat. The skin has a delicate, translucent appearance, and you must be able to at least see the outline of the chunky filling inside this parcel.

There are two reasons for the translucent har gow skin. One is the use of tapioca starch, and the other is the use of boiling water to make the dough.