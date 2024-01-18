Chantilly Vs Whipped Cream: What's The Difference?

Most of our favorite desserts work much better with a whipped topping. Whether you're looking to add a light, sweet pop of dairy on top of a piece of pie, or even more creamy richness to a hot drink like a mocha, whipped cream will see you through. And while this classic whip is nothing short of perfection, you might have noticed Chantilly cream sometimes being used in its place.

So what's the difference between whipped cream and Chantilly cream? Chantilly cream is a kind of whipped cream with more sugar, plus vanilla. If you're wondering how to choose one over the other, you'd use Chantilly cream anywhere you'd use whipped cream, but where you want to add some additional sweetness, and vanilla flavor. Don't let the name put you off, though; it's not so fancy that it requires advanced training at the Culinary Institute of America. As for where it came from originally, well, that's a little more complicated.