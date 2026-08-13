The Hands Down Best Time To Smash Burgers On The Grill

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Making anything on the grill is all about timing. A watchful eye is needed to ensure your sausages don't split, and flipping your steaks judiciously prevents them from drying out. The same goes for making burgers. If you're making the smashed variety, you'll need to know the perfect time to smash them, which is within 30 seconds of the beef meeting the fierce heat of the grill.

The science behind the deeply savory flavor of smash burgers lies in their overall thickness and surface area. A traditional burger is chunky with a smaller footprint, whereas a flatter patty has a larger surface area, causing more of the meat to come into contact with the heat. This creates a golden-brown crust with a complex umami flavor and a meaty, inviting aroma.

Once your balled hamburger meat has been placed on the grill, smash it down with a burger press or a large, non-slatted spatula within 30 seconds. Firmly flattening the patties early on prevents the juices from escaping and ending up on your cook surface instead of inside your burger. Aside from tasting delicious, those juices are also vital for keeping a smash burger moist. Ideally, smash your patties as early as possible but definitely within the 30-second mark. Something else to remember: Smashing burgers on a flat-top grill or griddle pan helps keep the patties intact. Pressing the meat into grill grates could break the patties apart.