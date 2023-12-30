Flatten The Meat Ahead Of Time For The Crispiest Smash Burgers

Smash burgers saw a significant rise in popularity between 2022 and 2023, and these days, just about every menu's burger section offers one; some restaurants even offer them exclusively. They're easy enough to make at home, too, and you might even save a little money by making them yourself. But if there is any secret to preparing the perfect smash burger, it's this: Smash the patty before it hits the grill.

Part of what makes smash burgers so delicious is their crispy, caramelized crust. If you smash a burger prior to grilling it rather than after you place it in the pan or on the grill, it has that much more time — and that much more surface area — to get nice and crispy. This type of patty only takes minutes to cook, meaning every second counts. Oh, and make sure you season the meat first so that salt and pepper can help shape a nice patty crust.