How Thin Should A Smash Burger Patty Be?
If you've ever had a restaurant smash burger it's likely you've fallen in love with the patty's crispy, caramelized edges, and its delicious, juicy center. There's a good chance you're also probably dying to make one at home, but that might be easier said than done if you're not sure just how thin to make your patty for optimal deliciousness. Lucky for you — and burger fans everywhere — the Daily Meal got the lowdown straight from the experts at Patti Ann's in Brooklyn, New York, where chef and owner Greg Baxtrom serves the iconic Smashed Pattie Burger.
Making the perfect smash burger starts with the right size patty, of course. "At Patti Ann's we shape six ounces of ground 100 percent brisket into patties," Sherry E. Cardoso, the restaurant's Culinary Director, said. "We find that six ounces provides just enough surface area to get great caramelization and structure so the patty doesn't fall apart."
That six-ounce patty will transform into the perfect thickness once it's given a smash with a spatula or grill press, but the smash burger's signature caramelization and delicious flavor rely on more than just the patty's thickness.
Fresh ground beef and cast iron are key to the ideal smash burger
In order to get the perfect smash out of your burger, Patti Ann's Culinary Director Sherry E. Cardoso recommends skipping the pre-ground meat in your supermarket's cooler. Instead, ask your butcher to grind it fresh for you. "Although the ground beef found in grocery stores is great for everyday use, what sets a restaurant burger apart is the specific grind of beef we use," she said.
By working directly with your butcher, you can choose exactly the type of beef you'd like to use, rather than pre-packaged ground meat at your local grocery store that is likely made from pieces of beef that were trimmed off of a variety of cuts. It's also a great opportunity to have your butcher pre-portion your meat into those perfect six-ounce patties that will ensure you get the perfect smash burger thickness every time.
How you cook the patties is also super important because, as Cardoso explained, "What makes a smash burger so special is the crispness achieved during the searing on cast iron." However, if you feel you must grill your burger directly, she suggested starting with thinner patties and not pressing the meat. Of course that would defeat the whole purpose of a smash burger, so you're better off just heeding the expert's advice and sticking with cast iron. After all, smashing the burger is how you end up with that delicious Maillard reaction.
Complete your smash burger with the perfect toppings
Of course, no smash burger would be complete without the perfect toppings. Patti Ann's signature Smashed Pattie burgers are served on milk bread and come with tomatoes, crispy shallots, cheddar cheese, and their own secret sauce that combines an in-house aioli with both chipotle peppers and brunoise cornichons, which Culinary Director Sherry E. Cardoso called a "refined adult version of a childhood classic."
While you may not be able to perfectly emulate the restaurant's secret sauce, it's definitely worth making your own special sauce to take your burger to the next level. In addition to your sauce, there are lots of unconventional burger toppings that will make your homemade smash burger one of a kind.
Whichever toppings and sauces you ultimately decide on, following the size, grind, and cooking guidelines from Patti Ann's will result in delicious smash burgers every time. The crispy outside and juicy middle will have you coming back for more, no doubt making homemade smash burgers a new favorite at your table.