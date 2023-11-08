How Thin Should A Smash Burger Patty Be?

If you've ever had a restaurant smash burger it's likely you've fallen in love with the patty's crispy, caramelized edges, and its delicious, juicy center. There's a good chance you're also probably dying to make one at home, but that might be easier said than done if you're not sure just how thin to make your patty for optimal deliciousness. Lucky for you — and burger fans everywhere — the Daily Meal got the lowdown straight from the experts at Patti Ann's in Brooklyn, New York, where chef and owner Greg Baxtrom serves the iconic Smashed Pattie Burger.

Making the perfect smash burger starts with the right size patty, of course. "At Patti Ann's we shape six ounces of ground 100 percent brisket into patties," Sherry E. Cardoso, the restaurant's Culinary Director, said. "We find that six ounces provides just enough surface area to get great caramelization and structure so the patty doesn't fall apart."

That six-ounce patty will transform into the perfect thickness once it's given a smash with a spatula or grill press, but the smash burger's signature caramelization and delicious flavor rely on more than just the patty's thickness.