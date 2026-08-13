The 4 Best New Olive Garden Dishes Of 2026 (So Far)

From the famous endless breadsticks to the Olive Garden's lifetime pasta pass and hearty portions of Italian classics, the chain is known for giving the people what they want. And this year, it has continued to listen and follow the trends and tastes of diners. According to a recent FSR article, 95% of diners are looking for more spicy options on menus. And the Italian restaurant chain answered the heat seekers' call in June with four new limited-time dishes where Calabrian chili peppers take center stage. Originating in Calabria, Southern Italy, these peppers are smoky, fruity, and, when made into a paste, make an excellent addition to pasta. They are around mid-tier on the Scoville heat scale, and each of these dishes delivers a craveable balance of fiery heat that will please both extreme spice lovers and those who prefer just a little extra kick to their Italian dishes.

These four Calabrian-infused dishes were part of a limited-time deal that ran through July, so they may or may not return. However, it looks like some locations still have them available to order via online menus. Check your local location to taste these spicy specials before they're gone.