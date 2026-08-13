The 4 Best New Olive Garden Dishes Of 2026 (So Far)
From the famous endless breadsticks to the Olive Garden's lifetime pasta pass and hearty portions of Italian classics, the chain is known for giving the people what they want. And this year, it has continued to listen and follow the trends and tastes of diners. According to a recent FSR article, 95% of diners are looking for more spicy options on menus. And the Italian restaurant chain answered the heat seekers' call in June with four new limited-time dishes where Calabrian chili peppers take center stage. Originating in Calabria, Southern Italy, these peppers are smoky, fruity, and, when made into a paste, make an excellent addition to pasta. They are around mid-tier on the Scoville heat scale, and each of these dishes delivers a craveable balance of fiery heat that will please both extreme spice lovers and those who prefer just a little extra kick to their Italian dishes.
These four Calabrian-infused dishes were part of a limited-time deal that ran through July, so they may or may not return. However, it looks like some locations still have them available to order via online menus. Check your local location to taste these spicy specials before they're gone.
Spicy Sausage and Peppers Rigatoni
Rigatoni is the star of two of the four new pasta dishes the restaurant introduced this summer. While Olive Garden offers rigatoni as a build-your-own pasta option, this marks its first regular dish dedicated to the shape. For this new dish, sliced Italian sausage and roasted red and green bell peppers come together in a spicy Calabrian cream sauce. A blend of Italian cheeses is mixed in and sprinkled on top for an extra pop of flavor.
Spice seekers will be thrilled to know this dish delivers. People who have tried this dish said the heat from the Calabrian chili comes through, but it's not overpowering. "I honestly thought it was perfect spice," said one Redditor. "Enough to make my eyes water but still enjoy the food." Priced at $12.99, the pasta meal includes unlimited salad or soup and, of course, Olive Garden's breadsticks.
Calabrian Hot Honey Chicken Bites
Hot honey exploded in popularity as a food trend as early as 2021, with brands like Mike's Hot Honey entering the market and people drizzling it on everything from pizza to cocktails, even using it to elevate homemade cornbread. The craze might have died down a bit, but the condiment is still popping up on menus, including Olive Garden's. This sweet-and-spicy appetizer has been making the rounds on social media since its summer debut, with those raving about its hot honey sauce.
Tender white-meat chicken is fried until crispy, then tossed in a Calabrian hot honey glaze with red pepper flakes for a mix of flavors in each bite. The chicken bites are served with a side of ranch dressing to balance out the spiciness. Employees are even enjoying this new appetizer. "As an Olive Garden worker myself, I've been taking full advantage of my discount for those hot honey chicken bites," said one commenter on an Olive Garden Reddit thread. Depending on the location, the appetizer costs $10.99 to $14.49.
Spicy Chicken and Peppers Rigatoni
Similar to the sausage and peppers rigatoni dish, this one swaps in chicken for Italian sausage. Tender, seasoned grilled chicken and colorful mixed bell peppers are tossed in the creamy Calabrian sauce and topped with the Italian cheese blend. For those who still want the same flavors as the Italian sausage pasta, but a little less heat, this is the dish for you. Or if you're just looking to venture out and try something other than the usual alfredo or marinara order.
According to one TikTok review, the spicy chicken and peppers rigatoni is a bit more mellow while still pleasing the taste buds. "On first bite, the heat is noticeable, but balanced by the creamy sauce. The rigatoni held the sauce well, and the peppers added a fresh, slightly crisp contrast." This rigatoni dish is also priced at $12.99 and comes with the restaurant's signature never-ending salad or soup and breadsticks.
Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini
Also known as perciatelli, bucatini is a thick spaghetti-like pasta that's hollow. It's most commonly served with buttery sauces or amatriciana sauce, a cheesy-heavy spicy red sauce. Olive Garden is channeling the flavors of Rome with an extra kick with this dish. Surf and turf arrives on a blanket of bucatini pasta swimming in a spicy Calabrian chili cream sauce, along with sautéed spinach and tomatoes.
The shrimp are about medium in size, and the steak comes as grilled sirloin tips. People in the Olive Garden Reddit thread are thrilled by this spicy menu addition and hope it sticks around for the long term. "Best meal Olive Garden has made in the [seven years] I've worked for the company in my opinion," said one commenter.