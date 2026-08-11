This Is The Worst Yellow Mustard You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

At summer BBQs in the park or your backyard, having the right condiments for your hot dogs and hamburgers is key. Mustard may be the most important topping for any meat coming off of the barbecue and into a bun. For many regional sausages, like the Chicago-style hot dog, yellow mustard is a necessity. So, can you run to the store and just grab any yellow mustard and expect to still have friends after your gathering? Not so fast. We recently had our reviewer taste and rank 14 different mustards, and they found one that clearly wasn't worth using: Price Rite's Yellow Mustard.

Our reviewer used their 15 years of food-industry experience and rated each mustard on taste and texture. They tasted the mustards without further additions, so an especially flavorful sausage wouldn't skew the results. Among the 14 brands tested, Price Rite offers only a yellow mustard, so, while other brands got multiple shots at a good score, this store-brand lived and died off its plain variety. While the texture of Price Rite's mustard was fine, the flavor tasted watered down. Our reviewer said it had half the taste of a classic like French's. Price Rite's mustard contained no zing, no zip, and certainly no kick.