Think Twice Before Buying Center-Cut Bacon — Your Wallet Will Thank You

Few meats have the kind of devotion that bacon gets. Whether you are frying it up in a pan for breakfast or using it to make your favorite lobster BLT sandwich, this savory, aromatic pork can get you salivating before you even take that first bite. That balance of salt, fat, and smoke is hard to resist. However, if you are looking for a leaner cut to satiate your bacon needs, skip the center-cut option. While there are plenty of bacon varieties to choose from, center-cut strips have less fat because it has been trimmed off; however, you are paying for that convenience.

Center-cut bacon is viewed as a premium product even though it comes from the same pork belly as regular bacon. The difference is you are generally paying about the same or even more for the center-cut than you would for a package of regular bacon. How can you tell? Start by comparing package weights. This will provide you with the real intel. For example, a 12-oz package of Oscar Mayer Center Cut Original Bacon at Target will run you about $6.99 (depending on location), while a 16-oz package of Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon costs the same.