Canadian Bacon Vs Ham: Here's The Actual Difference

Breakfast meats can foster an intense debate about the identity of the king of the morning roost. And while bacon and sausage typically fight it out for supremacy, there's another breakfast meat that deserves serious attention: Canadian bacon. But isn't Canadian bacon just the same thing as ham? Actually, no, it's not even from the same part of the pig.

It's an easy mistake to make; Canadian bacon and ham can both taste and look similar. But while they share some similarities, they're definitely distinct for reasons beyond even which part of the pig they come from. Knowing the difference is one of the many facts you should master about Canadian bacon. Visual appearance and flavor matter — though the two are similar in both categories, there are subtle distinctions if you know what to look for. And how you'd use them is pretty different; though Canadian bacon is primarily a breakfast meat, ham is one of the most versatile proteins you can buy.