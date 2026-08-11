The Top 5 Cookbooks Anthony Bourdain Personally Recommended

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Anthony Bourdain is one of the most famous chefs of all time. Bourdain shared his wisdom and knowledge about food and cooking through his TV shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" — and, while filming these shows, Bourdain had some of the best dishes he tried during his life. Bourdain also wrote books, such as his memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," and his cookbook, "Appetites." In fact, if you want to learn more about what Bourdain liked to make, reading "Appetites" is a good place to start. But, beyond that, you can also read the cookbooks, written by other people, that Bourdain has recommended.

In a 2000 article for The Guardian, Bourdain revealed his favorite 10 books about food — including some high-quality cookbooks that you may be able to buy and try out for yourself. Daily Meal has compiled a list of Bourdain's top six cookbooks from his rankings. An honorable mention would be "The Whole Beast: Nose To Tail Eating" by Fergus Henderson, which he ranked lowest on the list of his top 10 books. Henderson, the chef of a renowned restaurant called St. John, includes recipes featuring parts of animals that aren't often used in cuisine (but can be just as tasty). "The Whole Beast" can be bought on Amazon — as can most of the cookbooks that are higher up on Bourdain's ranking.

So, this means that you can start your Bourdain-inspired cookbook journey at any time. Read on to see which of Bourdain's recommendations you want to add to your cart first.