The Top 10 Restaurants In North America, According To World's 50 Best

The World's 50 Best Restaurants list is an annual ranking of the best dining experiences around the world, voted by anonymous judges. The list inspires food lovers to travel just to try these top restaurants. Since it began, the 50 Best organization has released other lists, and in September of 2025, it finally announced the very first North America's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Similar to how the World's 50 Best list was curated, the North America awards are based on votes by 300 anonymous judges. Unlike the distinction of earning a Michelin star, there are no criteria, which means both fine dining restaurants and taco joints can be voted into the list if judges agree the restaurant represents one of the best dining experiences in the region. The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list encompasses restaurants in the United States, Canada, and most of the Caribbean. While Mexico is geographically part of North America, it's represented in the Latin America list and is therefore not part of this ranking.

Curious which restaurants rank among the best? Read below for the ten best restaurants in North America according to the 50 Best judges. From a farm-to-table restaurant in Canada to a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans to a modern Korean tasting menu in New York, here are the crème de la crème of North America's dining scene in 2025.