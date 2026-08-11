This Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Dessert Deserves A Revival

Fans of Chick-fil-A largely agree that the chicken is the main attraction. Other menu items also get plenty of attention, including the waffle fries, but not every well-liked menu mainstay stuck around forever. Chick-fil-A has replaced a number of customer favorites over the years, including one dessert that people liked so much, the restaurant eventually released the recipe for it.

Chick-fil-A's lemon meringue pie, which it simply called a lemon pie, technically existed before Chick-fil-A itself. It was a popular dessert at founder Truett Cathy's first restaurant, the Dwarf House, an Atlanta eatery he opened in 1946. Made from scratch with whole ingredients, it joined the debut Chick-fil-A menu in 1967 and stayed there for decades. But not everything can last forever.

Customers were dismayed when Chick-fil-A discontinued the lemon pie in 2012 to make room for a more modernized menu. Prolonged fandom led the fast food chain to finally release the original recipe in 2023, but you won't find it at Chick-fil-A anymore. There is, however, one place where you can still have this particular lemon pie served to you.