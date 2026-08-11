The 2 Best Grocery Brand Chocolate Ice Creams, Per Consumer Reports

The freezers in every big-name grocery store are usually heaving with varieties of chocolate ice cream. However, some can melt too fast, have an unusually granular texture, or simply fail to deliver on chocolatey flavor. Here's where a good review from a respected source can come in handy. According to Consumer Reports, the two best grocery brand chocolate ice creams are 365 Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's Super Premium in ultra chocolate. The former was the top store-brand pick in the regular range while the latter was champ in the premium arena.

365 Whole Foods Market's ice cream was described as having a "Good, bittersweet chocolate taste, with notes of caramel." The texture was also thick, making it taste richer than the other ice creams featured in the report. Quality ingredients, such as pasteurized cream and organic cocoa powder, make an appearance in the recipe, however, it may be the presence of organic dark chocolate that gave it the edge over other contenders, like Walmart's Great Value chocolate ice cream that's flavored only with cocoa. Priced at $5.50 for 1½ quarts, 365 Whole Foods Market ice cream was described as being "very dark and pudding like" on a Reddit thread, again highlighting its rich texture.