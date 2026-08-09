This Uber Eats Spokesperson Has Never Once Ordered Food Through A Delivery App

"We listen, and we don't judge," is the line from the 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. Hopefully, the executives at Uber Eats repeated the mantra when they watched Martha Stewart say on the Kelly Clarkson Show that she has never "ordered in" in her life. Let's be honest, though, how many celebrities actually use the product they are selling? Do Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard need to use Carvana? Does Shaq need to buy now and pay later with Klarna? Perhaps the best example of this is when Gal Gadot tweeted an ad for a Huawei phone from her iPhone.

More to the point, why would Stewart pay around 80% more (according to a study from LendingTree) for a cold, soggy version of a restaurant's food? Stewart is an accomplished celebrity chef who can cook a meal at home (or have an in-home chef cook for her) if she doesn't want to go out. She can get a last-minute reservation at any restaurant she wants. Rather than eat food that's been sitting in a delivery bag for 30 minutes, she can eat a meal straight from the kitchen. Uber Eats shouldn't be sweating this admission from Stewart — the app makes the most money of all the food delivery giants, partly from the 20% to 30% fee charged to the restaurant that actually makes the food you eat.