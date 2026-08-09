This Uber Eats Spokesperson Has Never Once Ordered Food Through A Delivery App
"We listen, and we don't judge," is the line from the 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. Hopefully, the executives at Uber Eats repeated the mantra when they watched Martha Stewart say on the Kelly Clarkson Show that she has never "ordered in" in her life. Let's be honest, though, how many celebrities actually use the product they are selling? Do Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard need to use Carvana? Does Shaq need to buy now and pay later with Klarna? Perhaps the best example of this is when Gal Gadot tweeted an ad for a Huawei phone from her iPhone.
More to the point, why would Stewart pay around 80% more (according to a study from LendingTree) for a cold, soggy version of a restaurant's food? Stewart is an accomplished celebrity chef who can cook a meal at home (or have an in-home chef cook for her) if she doesn't want to go out. She can get a last-minute reservation at any restaurant she wants. Rather than eat food that's been sitting in a delivery bag for 30 minutes, she can eat a meal straight from the kitchen. Uber Eats shouldn't be sweating this admission from Stewart — the app makes the most money of all the food delivery giants, partly from the 20% to 30% fee charged to the restaurant that actually makes the food you eat.
There's nothing wrong with ordering in
In the clip where Martha Stewart claims she has never ordered in, host Kelly Clarkson and fellow guest José Andrés are astonished. Chef Andrés calls Stewart "pure," and Clarkson exclaims that she has "ordered in enough for the both of us." Andrés is one of the most prestigious chefs in the world and an accomplished humanitarian whose World Central Kitchen helps people in need across the globe — yet he is not "above" ordering in. There are many reasons a person would need to order food to be delivered, from an inability to leave the house, to exhaustion from a long, demanding day at work.
Rather than using a site that takes a large cut from the restaurant, check the restaurant's website or call them to see if you can order your meal without a middle-tech-bro taking a cut. If you are able to pick up your order, that cuts out the need for a delivery driver who is incentivized by an algorithm conceived in a San Francisco skyscraper to drive dangerously. For those who are ordering in because they don't want to eat at a restaurant alone, we have a guide to help you get out there and enjoy a good meal in a nice restaurant by yourself.