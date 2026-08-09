8 Best Ice Cream Flavors To Score At Sam's Club
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Sam's Club is quickly building a solid reputation for its snack and sweets game. The bakery department has been whipping up some professional-level treats for some time now, from custom cakes to giant muffins and French pastries. In fact, its croissants are among the top products members say they always stock up on during each shopping trip. However, that's not the only place shoppers are scoring goodies.
The membership chain's frozen sweets, particularly its ice cream, are also seeing rave reviews. Fruity flavors, bulk-sized classics, and brand-name sweets for chocolate lovers await in the frozen aisles, bound to satisfy any sweet tooth. With these hot summers, there's nothing like a giant, cold scoop or two of your favorite flavor. The only hard part? Deciding which one deserves a spot in your freezer. We selected eight of the best ice cream flavors at Sam's Club that have impressed members to score on your next visit.
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
These ice cream bars from Häagen-Dazs are the perfect mix of crunchy and sweet. Filled with Madagascar vanilla ice cream, the bars are coated in milk chocolate and roasted almonds.
Buy a 15-count box of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars from Sam's Club for $11.84.
Member's Mark Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Pail
Offering 5 quarts of decadent cookies and cream, this pail is perfect for a birthday party, cookout, or for yourself to sneak bites out of in the middle of the night. The classic vanilla ice cream is swirled with large chunks of chocolate cookie pieces and yields about 30 servings.
Buy the Member's Mark Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Pail from Sam's Club for $8.12.
My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack
Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert that's thousands of years old and comes in a variety of sweet and savory flavors. Here, we know it mostly for sweet, chewy ice cream, and this box from My Mochi is the perfect on-the-go snack or quick treat. The 12-pack comes with strawberry and mango ice cream bites coated in a soft, sweet dough.
Buy the My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $7.86.
Member's Mark Vanilla Ice Cream Pail
In addition to cookies and cream, the store's private label also offers a pail of vanilla ice cream for the purists and sundae creators out there. Made with real milk, use the 5-quart pail to pair a scoop with your favorite cake, or to make a classic vanilla milkshake.
Buy the Member's Mark Vanilla Ice Cream Pail from Sam's Club for $8.12.
Reese's Sundae Mini Cups
Reese's fans, unite! Sam's Club has just rolled out these frozen sundae cups from the beloved brand. The tiny desserts blend Reese's peanut butter ice cream, chocolate syrup, and mini Reese's Pieces candy for a nostalgic sweet treat.
Buy a 12-pack of the Reese's Sundae Mini Cups from Sam's Club for $10.44.
Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety Pack
Nestle is also getting in on the nostalgic sweets action with a treat you might find in any ice cream truck rolling through the neighborhood. This 16-count variety box offers three kinds of ice cream Drumsticks, including vanilla fudge, vanilla caramel, and classic vanilla. Each is made with a traditional sugar cone topped with the ice cream, and then coated in fudge and chopped peanuts.
Buy the Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety from Sam's Club for $11.18.
Healthy Choice Fudge Bars
For anyone who enjoyed the Fudgesicle or Blue Bunny fudge pops as a kid, Healthy Choice has an option if you're looking to fulfill that sweet tooth without all the calories. These fudge bars have zero added sugar, are low-fat, and only have 90 calories per bar. However, they're made with real cocoa, so you still get that creamy, fudgy taste.
Buy an 18-pack of the Healthy Choice Fudge Bars from Sam's Club for $9.98.
Oreo Mini Dessert Sandwiches
Cookie and ice cream lovers alike can appreciate this treat from Oreo. These mini frozen ice cream sandwiches feature a cookies-and-cream filling made with Oreo cookie pieces between two Oreo cookies. They come wrapped in three-packs, so you can indulge in a quick treat before bed or share with a friend.
Buy a 24-pack of the Oreo Mini Dessert Sandwiches from Sam's Club for $9.66.