8 Best Ice Cream Flavors To Score At Sam's Club

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Sam's Club is quickly building a solid reputation for its snack and sweets game. The bakery department has been whipping up some professional-level treats for some time now, from custom cakes to giant muffins and French pastries. In fact, its croissants are among the top products members say they always stock up on during each shopping trip. However, that's not the only place shoppers are scoring goodies.

The membership chain's frozen sweets, particularly its ice cream, are also seeing rave reviews. Fruity flavors, bulk-sized classics, and brand-name sweets for chocolate lovers await in the frozen aisles, bound to satisfy any sweet tooth. With these hot summers, there's nothing like a giant, cold scoop or two of your favorite flavor. The only hard part? Deciding which one deserves a spot in your freezer. We selected eight of the best ice cream flavors at Sam's Club that have impressed members to score on your next visit.