Make Bakery-Worthy Bread Every Time By Following This Math Rule

How does it work in practice? First, imagine that your classic challah bread recipe calls for 1,000 grams of flour and 700 grams of water. This means that the dough's hydration is 70%. If you were to increase the water-to-flour ratio, it would become wet and sticky, producing a softer bread. If you decrease it, the bread will be drier and more crumbly.

Additionally, if you add in 15 grams of salt, which would be equal to 1.5%, and 10 grams of yeast, which is 1%, the recipe's total percentage would be 172.5%. It's weird, we know — but it allows you to scale the percentages of certain ingredients up or down. If you want to add or remove ingredients like butter, sugar, or oil, this ratio helps you do that without changing the entire recipe. The most important thing to remember is that everything revolves around the amount of flour you choose to use.

If you like formulas, the baker's percentage for any individual ingredient is calculated by taking the total weight of said ingredient and dividing it by the total weight of flour, and then multiplying that number by 100. Memorize this, and you can use it for whatever pizza dough or bread recipe you are making. The real lesson here: Start using a scale for baking to weigh your ingredients to avoid making common mistakes that can happen with bread making.