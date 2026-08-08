Stop Shattering Your Pyrex Dishes And Follow This Tip

There is nothing quite as scary as the experience of taking a Pyrex baking dish full of delicious lasagna out of the oven, setting it on the stovetop, and having it explode, sending glass everywhere. Nobody wants to fear for their life every time they go to bake their favorite meal. This often happens because many of us rarely take the time to read the use instructions on our bakeware. It's not that difficult, right? Take it out of the box, wash it, and use it.

The problem is that glass bakeware (especially modern Pyrex) is a little more finicky than metal or silicon. Glass is brittle and expands when heated; if the time period between two temperature extremes is too short, the glass can experience thermal shock. And thermal shock is what results in the nightmare of having to clean up glass and lasagna off the kitchen floor. But there is a simple trick that can help prevent this situation and give you some peace of mind — a little liquid.

Many people may get hung up on whether they have a "Pyrex" or "PYREX" dish and if their differences make one better than the other – it's been said one is more durable than the other due to its materials — as if that determines their risk of experiencing thermal shock. The reality is that everyone should be taking precautions either way. The first and most basic trick is to not bake food in the oven in Pyrex that is lacking moisture. Add a little liquid to the pan before you put it in the oven. This one simple step will help prevent dangerous thermal shock situations when using your favorite Pyrex baking dish.