6 Canceled Food Competition Shows That Deserve A Revival

Television has left an indelible mark on the food industry, especially in the form of competitive reality shows. Well-known shows like "Top Chef" and "Hell's Kitchen" have elevated the culinary careers of many chefs and inspired viewers to join the restaurant industry (or just improve their home cooking). But why not bring back some older shows, too?

The impact of culinary competition shows like "Great British Bake Off," "MasterChef," and others suggests that some long-cancelled peers could use reboots. Some of these shows are already icons in their own right, enduring formulas that viewers still watch.

Other shows, however, only existed as a flash in the pan, a quick one or two seasons that displayed great potential but faded away before finding their footing. Competitions like these could especially use a second chance to work the genius behind their premises. And one more potential revival is a forgotten work from an otherwise well-known celebrity chef, with a lot more now to bring to the reboot.