11 Of The Biggest Fails On Nailed It

These days, cakes seem to be getting more and more elaborate. From birthday cakes shaped like unicorns to cupcakes that resemble penguins, we are seeing more unforgettable decorations than ever before. The best part is that actually creating this kind of extravagant dessert seems to be increasingly common for home cooks. Thanks to the newfound prevalence of cake-decorating kits and tips about how to make flowers out of icing, casual cooking aficionados are able to bring professional-level decor into their own kitchens. The actual professionals, meanwhile, seem hyper-competent, with "Real or Cake" videos becoming a common form of entertainment.

Luckily, however, one reality show is here to show that perfect cake culture is still not as universal as the Internet might lead us to believe. Netflix's "Nailed It" invites home bakers with a lot of enthusiasm but little professional training onto the silver screen to show off just how little about cake decorating they know. Every episode begins with a challenge presented by the two hosts, Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. With the help of a celebrity guest judge, this duo gives each of the contestants a perfectly-polished looking cake and asks them to replicate the decor to the best of their ability. To what we can only assume is the audience's somewhat bewildered joy, the contestants never seem to make their cakes look anything like the original. From the "jaundiced" Neanderthal to the cake that had no cake, these are some of "Nailed It's" biggest fails.