Savvy collectors of vintage kitchen items can attest to the enduring appeal of both Pyrex and CorningWare. Both lines of kitchenware have a reputation for versatility, practicality, and functionality. They also originate from the same parent company, Corning Glass Works. These days, many home chefs are asking what the major differences between "Pyrex" and "PYREX" are. But another equally important question they should be asking themselves is: What is the differences between Pyrex and CorningWare, and why should I care? Ultimately, it comes down to what they're made of, and that matters a lot when you're reheating mac and cheese.

The importance of the invention of both Pyrex and CorningWare for use in home cooking cannot be overstated. The introduction of Pyrex for home use in 1915 made it possible to bake a meal and bring it to the table instead of transferring it to a serving dish (save time with fewer dishes). Vintage Pyrex was made of a clear glass called borosilicate, although modern Pyrex is made of less heat-tolerant tempered glass. CorningWare followed decades later (in 1952) and is made from a glass-ceramic, which not only doesn't shatter if you drop it but can also withstand greater temperatures than Pyrex. Knowing which to use when it comes to mealtime is why it's important to understand the materials they are made of.