5 Kitchen Appliance Colors That Were Popular In The '70s

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Did you know that in the 1950s, much of kitchen design was based on the trends of the automotive industry? In the '60s, it was inspired by pastels and futuristic designs spurred by the space race. By the 1970s, kitchen design trends became more eco-aware, a style that is seeing a revival today. If you grew up in the '70s, you'll definitely remember some interesting food items, but do you remember the popular appliance colors that cooked those culinary treats? There are three color choices that many boomers can still recall instantly upon sight: avocado green, harvest gold, and coppertone. There were also a couple others that were slightly less popular but still found their way into many 1970s kitchens.

The "big three" colors of the '70s ended up on everything from ovens and refrigerators to blenders and mixers. Appliances were often sold with the idea that you could match an entire suite in the same color to create a cohesive look for your personal kitchen aesthetic. These colors were so popular that they were often repeated in wallpaper and countertops. There were a couple other colors that rounded out the '70s kitchen, like almond and poppy red. One of these shades found longevity and became a staple of the 1980s as well, while the other faded out rather quickly. While popular kitchen color choices shift with the decades, the earthy shades of the '70s are one vintage kitchen décor trend that is coming back around.