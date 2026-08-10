5 Kitchen Appliance Colors That Were Popular In The '70s
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Did you know that in the 1950s, much of kitchen design was based on the trends of the automotive industry? In the '60s, it was inspired by pastels and futuristic designs spurred by the space race. By the 1970s, kitchen design trends became more eco-aware, a style that is seeing a revival today. If you grew up in the '70s, you'll definitely remember some interesting food items, but do you remember the popular appliance colors that cooked those culinary treats? There are three color choices that many boomers can still recall instantly upon sight: avocado green, harvest gold, and coppertone. There were also a couple others that were slightly less popular but still found their way into many 1970s kitchens.
The "big three" colors of the '70s ended up on everything from ovens and refrigerators to blenders and mixers. Appliances were often sold with the idea that you could match an entire suite in the same color to create a cohesive look for your personal kitchen aesthetic. These colors were so popular that they were often repeated in wallpaper and countertops. There were a couple other colors that rounded out the '70s kitchen, like almond and poppy red. One of these shades found longevity and became a staple of the 1980s as well, while the other faded out rather quickly. While popular kitchen color choices shift with the decades, the earthy shades of the '70s are one vintage kitchen décor trend that is coming back around.
Avocado green
Avocado green is said to have been introduced to the market by GE in 1966 and gained popularity through the 1970s. Photos, personal memories, and research show that this shade defined the '70s kitchen aesthetic. A reflection of the times, it was a color in stark rebellion against the previous decade's futuristic themes and a nod to the rise in '70s environmentalism.
Harvest gold
Harvest gold, a likely competitor as the most popular color for appliances in the '70s, was a warm tone that created a cozy mood in the kitchen. This shade evoked comparisons to wheat fields and warm autumn days. Introduced in 1968 (also by GE), it quickly became a popular choice for kitchen interior design alongside its earthy green cousin.
Coppertone
Coppertone was the neutral brown of the earthy color palette that was so popular in the '70s. If you weren't a fan of the more "trendy" colors offered during this period, it was a good option. This shade of brown had actually been around since the early '60s by other names, but it remained popular due to the earth-tone trend that began in the 1970s.
Almond
Almond was the ultimate neutral of the decade's appliance color offerings. It was for those who liked to keep things simple but didn't want to go with stark white. Almond was also a great choice for homeowners who didn't want to update their appliances frequently. It remained a popular color choice for kitchen appliances through to the 1980s, even passing white in sales.
Poppy red
Poppy red may not have been extremely popular with consumers as a large appliance color choice, but it was a hit for small appliances and plastic servingware. While some home chefs may have been brave enough to style their kitchens with a large poppy red refrigerator, others chose to use the color to coordinate with their avocado greens or harvest golds. Because this color went out of style quickly, collectors today count themselves lucky to find a poppy red large appliance from the '70s.