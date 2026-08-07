This Seasoning Was Popular In Medieval Times — Now It's A Hidden Gem On Store Shelves

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High School AP World History probably taught you about the Silk Road and how it brought a wealth of spices to people and places far from their origins. While every spice has a tale, this is the story of long pepper, which rose to prominence during medieval times. In fact, by the time the Roman Empire was trending, long pepper was so valuable that it was worth more than gold. This spice quickly found its way into kitchens in wealthy London society, but what is it, and how is it used today?

While the two are related, long pepper should not be confused with the ubiquitous and instrumental spice known as black pepper, which comes from ball-shaped peppercorns. Long pepper is derived from what resembles a mini pinecone and is known as a catkin. These conical-shaped spikes grow on a vine-like plant native to India and Southeast Asia, and contain little fruits the size of a poppy seed. They can be ground up or used whole and offer a warm, pungent taste that is both spicy and peppery. Some people say it smells of ginger, while others get more of a cinnamon or cardamom aroma and taste. It is often compared to garam masala. Needless to say, it has layers of complexity.