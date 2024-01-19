The Type Of Berry That Gives Gin Its Distinct Flavor

Gin lovers have great drinks for all kinds of occasions. If you're at a formal event and want to drink as such, you can have a fancy French 75 cocktail to show off your sophistication. At a birthday bash, hand out glasses of Aperol gin punch so that its sparkling pink hue matches your colorful, celebratory atmosphere. During your next family barbecue, or even if you're just relaxing on your patio, have a last word – a traditional Repeal Day cocktail – for the perfect outdoor drink. No matter what gin cocktail you enjoy, it will likely boost your blood flow and always have that delicious pine-like, citrusy taste. That distinctive flavor is because gin is made with juniper berries.

Sometimes looks are deceiving, and juniper berries have a visual presentation that's so deceptive that they're improperly named. While they may appear to look like berries, they aren't at all. They're seed cones with so much skin that they look like berries. The juniper plant is primarily located in the United Kingdom and many parts of the northern hemisphere. When you taste that piquant, citrusy gin flavor, it comes from the juniper. This botanical has a fascinating history associated with medicine just as much as it's currently linked to gin.