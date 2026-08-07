The Best White Chocolate Bar On Grocery Shelves Isn't Ghiradelli Or Lindt

Known for producing quality milk and dark chocolates, Ghirardelli and Lindt are heavy hitters in the industry. However, when it comes to the best white chocolate on grocery shelves, these iconic brands aren't it. After tasting several contenders, it was Tony Chocolonely's white chocolate bar that surprisingly took the top spot in our ranking of six grocery store white chocolate bars.

This creamy-colored confection was a winner on two fronts. Firstly, it had an incredibly smooth texture and melted wonderfully in the mouth without leaving any cloying stickiness behind. Secondly, the full-bodied flavor of the white chocolate was buttery, milky, and sweet. While the ingredient list doesn't include vanilla, it had a mild vanilla note to it, which can likely be attributed to the variety of cocoa butter used to produce it (some cocoa butters have a naturally floral quality that is reminiscent of vanilla to some noses). The other notable thing about the Tony's Chocolonely brand is its commitment to eliminating forced child labor and making the chocolate industry fairer by championing a living wage for chocolate farmers who have been systemically underpaid and undervalued.

A 6.35-ounce bar of Tony's Chocolonely white chocolate costs just over $6 at Target, and one of the five-star reviews encapsulated our thoughts completely: "what more can you ask from a chocolate bar? Great taste made with great ingredients from great sources from a company that stands for a great cause."